Game No. 46 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Detroit Tigers
TV: ROOTSW, MLB Network Radio: KBME 790 AM, La Nueva 94.1 FM Online: MLB.TV Tigers SBNation Blog: Bless You Boys RHP Lance McCullers Jr. vs. RHP Jordan Zimmermann The Houston Astros are the first team with 30 wins and now they send out Lance McCullers Jr. in another grade-A matchup with Jordan Zimmermann. McCullers is hoping to continue his success at Minute Maid Park.
