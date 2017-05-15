Game No. 39 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins
RHP Joe Musgrove vs. RHP Dan Straily The Astros took three out of four from the Yankees and are riding high into Miami to face the Marlins. Houston faces an old friend on the mound with Dan Straily.
