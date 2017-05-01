Fresno Grizzlies lose ace, an Astros ...

Fresno Grizzlies lose ace, an Astros top 25 prospect, for season

Rodgers, 26, is the reigning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 116 strikeouts in 132 innings. Thanks to everyone who has reached out to me!! The surgery was successful and I'm ready to begin the long road back!! #GoStros pic.twitter.com/hyJCBeXNeB In his final start, against visiting Las Vegas on April 19, Rodgers exited one out into the fifth inning because of an injury to his pitching elbow.

