Don't Touch the Astros

For the first time in my memory the entire young core of the Astros , the team we've been waiting for for years, is screaming red hot all at the same time. In the last seven games Carlos Correa has a 1.416 OPS with three home runs, Marwin Gonzalez is at 1.301 with 2 home runs, George Springer is hitting 1.292 with 4 monster Springer dingers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.