Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros ser...

Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros series preview, pitching matchups

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Pitching matchups: RHP Trevor Bauer vs. RHP Charlie Morton Friday at 8:10 p.m.; RHP Mike Clevinger vs. RHP Mike Fiers Saturday at 4:10 p.m. and RHP Danny Salazar vs. RHP Joe Musgrove Sunday at 2:10 p.m. Bauer: Bauer ranks second in the AL with 30 earned runs allowed, but he's 6-0 with a 2.61 ERA in six starts against the Astros. On April 26, he earned the decision in a 7-6 win over Houston at Progressive Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC