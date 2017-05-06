Chicago Cubs history: Kerry Wood stri...

Chicago Cubs history: Kerry Wood strikes out 20 Astros in 2-0 win

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cubbies Crib

On May 6th, 1998, Kerry Wood struck out 20 Houston Astros at Wrigley Field in a performance that cemented his place in Chicago Cubs lore forever. "Kid K," as Kerry Wood would become known after the game, took the mound as a 20-year-old rookie out of Grand Prairie, Texas unaware that by the end of the day he would leave as co-holder of the MLB record for strikeouts in a single game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,837,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC