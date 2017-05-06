Chicago Cubs history: Kerry Wood strikes out 20 Astros in 2-0 win

On May 6th, 1998, Kerry Wood struck out 20 Houston Astros at Wrigley Field in a performance that cemented his place in Chicago Cubs lore forever. "Kid K," as Kerry Wood would become known after the game, took the mound as a 20-year-old rookie out of Grand Prairie, Texas unaware that by the end of the day he would leave as co-holder of the MLB record for strikeouts in a single game.

