Castro faces former team for first time
After catching all 15 innings in the Twins' 8-6 loss to the Rays on Sunday -- in a game that lasted 6 hours and 26 minutes -- Minnesota catcher Jason Castro went to dinner with former Astros teammates Dallas Keuchel , Collin McHugh and Lance McCullers Jr. on the eve of facing his former team for the first time. Castro, a Astros' first-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft who's caught the fourth-most games in Astros history, signed with the Twins in the offseason for three years and $24.5 million.
