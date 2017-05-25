Castro faces former team for first time

After catching all 15 innings in the Twins' 8-6 loss to the Rays on Sunday -- in a game that lasted 6 hours and 26 minutes -- Minnesota catcher Jason Castro went to dinner with former Astros teammates Dallas Keuchel , Collin McHugh and Lance McCullers Jr. on the eve of facing his former team for the first time. Castro, a Astros' first-round pick in the 2008 MLB Draft who's caught the fourth-most games in Astros history, signed with the Twins in the offseason for three years and $24.5 million.

