Bye George! Springer launches 473-foot HR

Wednesday

When Astros outfielder George Springer clubbed a 433-foot home run in the fifth inning -- one that had an exit velocity of 114 mph -- on Wednesday against the Twins, little did we know that was simply the warmup act. Springer launched a mammoth homer in his next at-bat, a majestic 473-foot blast off Twins reliever Ryan Pressly in the seventh inning -- the second-longest homer this season in the Majors and the farthest by an Astros player in the The Astros' previous longest homer was 469 feet by Carlos Correa on Sept.

Chicago, IL

