Bye George! Springer launches 473-foot HR
When Astros outfielder George Springer clubbed a 433-foot home run in the fifth inning -- one that had an exit velocity of 114 mph -- on Wednesday against the Twins, little did we know that was simply the warmup act. Springer launched a mammoth homer in his next at-bat, a majestic 473-foot blast off Twins reliever Ryan Pressly in the seventh inning -- the second-longest homer this season in the Majors and the farthest by an Astros player in the The Astros' previous longest homer was 469 feet by Carlos Correa on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC