Bauer towers over Astros as Tribe powers up
Bauer beat the Astros for the seventh time in seven career starts against them, and the Indians backed him with three homers to snap Houston's four-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory in the series opener Friday night at Minute Maid Park. Bauer struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings and held the Astros to three runs and five hits.
