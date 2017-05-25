Avila would like leeway with interfer...

Avila would like leeway with interference rule

12 hrs ago

Alex Avila had his catching hand wrapped in ice as he talked with reporters Wednesday night, the result of being hit by George Springer 's swing during the Tigers' 6-3 win over the Astros. Avila was fine Thursday, but his bigger soreness was with the catcher's interference call that resulted in Springer going to first base and Houston getting a leadoff baserunner against Daniel Norris in the third inning.

