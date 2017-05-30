Astros rally to top Twins for 6th straight win

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman did enough offensively to back a strong start by right-hander Mike Fiers , as the Astros ran their winning streak to a season-high six games by pushing past the Twins, 7-2, on Tuesday night at Target Field. Fiers recovered after a shaky first inning, tossing six innings of two-run ball while allowing five hits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.