Astros rally to top Twins for 6th straight win

Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman did enough offensively to back a strong start by right-hander Mike Fiers , as the Astros ran their winning streak to a season-high six games by pushing past the Twins, 7-2, on Tuesday night at Target Field. Fiers recovered after a shaky first inning, tossing six innings of two-run ball while allowing five hits.

