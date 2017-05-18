Astros place catcher McCann on concussion DL
The move is retroactive to Saturday and comes a day after Houston placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list because of a pinched nerve in his neck. Houston isn't sure exactly when McCann was injured, but manager A.J. Hinch said that McCann told the team he wasn't feeling like himself on Saturday.
