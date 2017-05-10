Astros nail Ellsbury, stop Yankees 3-2 for 4th win in row
Defensive replacement Jake Marisnick made a perfect throw from left field to nail Jacoby Ellsbury at the plate for the final out and the Houston Astros held off the New York Yankees 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup between teams with the best records in baseball. Unbeaten Dallas Keuchel became the first six-game winner in the majors, helped by a home run from Carlos Correa.
