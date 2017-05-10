Astros flying high, Nats and Blue Jay...

Astros flying high, Nats and Blue Jays enjoy walk-off wins

The Houston Astros were too good for the Atlanta Braves, while the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays also won. The Houston Astros are off to their best start in franchise history following Wednesday's 4-2 MLB win over the Atlanta Braves.

