Astros boosting 790 AM's radio ratings

Astros boosting 790 AM's radio ratings

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run that scored Marwin Gonzalez during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Miami. less Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run that scored Marwin Gonzalez during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, ... more After years of being as much of a blip on the radio dial as they were on the field, the Astros are now a determining factor in the daily chase for sports radio listeners in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,117 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC