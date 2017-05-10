Astros boosting 790 AM's radio ratings

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run that scored Marwin Gonzalez during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Miami. less Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run that scored Marwin Gonzalez during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, ... more After years of being as much of a blip on the radio dial as they were on the field, the Astros are now a determining factor in the daily chase for sports radio listeners in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.