The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck Astros ace Dallas Keuchel placed on DL with pinched nerve in neck The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rDy879 HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, has brushed off a tough 2016 season by opening this year 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA to help the Astros to the best record in the majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.