Astros ace Dallas Keuchel placed on D...

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel placed on DL with pinched nerve in neck

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck Astros ace Dallas Keuchel placed on DL with pinched nerve in neck The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rDy879 HOUSTON - The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck. Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, has brushed off a tough 2016 season by opening this year 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA to help the Astros to the best record in the majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day (Nov '16) Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC