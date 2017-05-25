Astros 42 mins ago 11:19 p.m.Astros f...

Astros 42 mins ago 11:19 p.m.Astros foundation steps up for teen waiting for transplant

HOUSTON Kayla Aubry is 15-years-old, loves baseball, purple hair and compliments from Houston Astros' star second baseman, Jose Altuve. Altuve, several of his teammates and the Astros Foundation gave Kayla a custom jersey, access to players during batting practice, a signed baseball and premium padded seats to see her hometown Detroit Tigers in person for the first time in years.

