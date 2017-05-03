Astros 18 mins ago 4:09 p.m.Keuchel named AL Pitcher of the Month for April
Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has been named the American League's Pitcher of the Month for April, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. It's Keuchel's fourth career Pitcher of the Month award, setting the record for the most by a player in Astros franchise history.
