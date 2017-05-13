Aroldis Chapman shaking his arm during another bad outing
Aroldis Chapman came into the Yankees 5-1 loss to the Astros just looking to get in some work after an ugly outing against the Cubs, when he blew his first save of the season and didn't survive the ninth inning. But instead of a clean outing to get back on track, Chapman only created more questions, as he again failed to get through the ninth against Houston.
