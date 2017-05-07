Altuve's 3-Run Homer Propels Astros P...

Altuve's 3-Run Homer Propels Astros Past Angels

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer during Houston's four-run third inning, and Evan Gattis also homered in the Astros' 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

