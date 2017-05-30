Altuve, Correa need boost in ASG voting

Despite having the best record in baseball and opening up a huge lead in the American League West, the Astros don't have any players leading the balloting totals at their positions in the Astros star Jose Altuve ranks second among AL second basemen with 515,732 votes, just 536 votes behind the Yankees' Starlin Castro . Altuve's 515,732 votes are fifth among all AL players.

