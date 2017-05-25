6-run frame propels Astros to sweep o...

6-run frame propels Astros to sweep of O's

For the second game in a row, the Astros pounced on the Orioles quickly. The Astros hit for a team cycle in the second inning and added a half-dozen runs, deflating Baltimore and easing into their fourth series sweep this season with an 8-4 win Sunday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.

