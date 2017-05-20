2017 MLB Draft Profile: Alex Faedo, RHP, Florida

If you've followed the MLB draft closely over the last few years, or college baseball in general, there's a chance you've heard of Alex Faedo - he's started games for the Florida Gators since his freshman year, and served as the Gators' Sunday starter for an ultra-talented team that made the College World Series last season. Even though he was pitching behind the Oakland's future 2016 draft picks in the rotation, , Faedo's sophomore season was as good as any pitcher in the nation: 3.13 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 104 innings, good for an 11.4 K/9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crawfish Boxes.