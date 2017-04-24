Texans' J.J. Watt delivers pizza, throws Astros' first pitch
Texans defensive star J.J. Watt pulled a double on Saturday, going from delivering pizza to throwing the first pitch at Minute Maid Park before the Astros took on the Oakland A's. Watt's day began at the home of Wayne Lominac, who was the grand prize winner of Papa John's 'J.J. Delivers' contest While Watt was there, he discussed his not-so-great memories of the NFL draft and his brother T.J. also being a first-round pick.
