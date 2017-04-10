TCB 2017 MLB Draft Profile: J.J. Schw...

TCB 2017 MLB Draft Profile: J.J. Schwarz, C, University of Florida

As a Florida high school prospect in the 2014 class, Schwarz was seen as one of the best catchers available and likely would have been selected in the 2nd or 3rd round based purely on talent level, and would have had a chance to sneak into the supplemental round. However, a strong commitment to his hometown Florida Gators created signability concerns and he ended up making the jump to college ball.

