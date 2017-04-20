Starting pitcher on May 3rd vs. Rangers?
Who will possibly be the starting pitcher on May 3rd vs. Rangers? Have the chance to buy Section 133 tickets to the game, but not going to spend money if it's Fiers pitching because I'd rather not be kicked from the park for screaming at his craptasticness.
