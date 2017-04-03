Springer's HR in 13 gives Astros 5-3 win over Mariners

George Springer hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning to cap a five-RBI game, lifting the Houston Astros to a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night. Springer's shot off Chase De Jong , who started the inning to make his major-league debut, landed in the first row of the left-field Crawford Boxes.

