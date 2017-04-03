Royals rally with 6-run inning to beat Astros 7-3

After struggling early this season, Kansas City's offense finally broke through with one big inning, and it reminded Alex Gordon of another much more important eighth inning the Royals had in Houston two years ago. Cheslor Cuthbert hit a solo homer early and Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez both went deep during a six-run eighth, helping the Royals rally for a 7-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.