Return of Altuve, Springer buoys lineup

With All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder George Springer both returning to the lineup for Friday's series opener against the A's after battling nagging injuries all week, the Astros are close to full strength once again. "Any time your best players can get back in the lineup, it's a good, comfortable feeling,' Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.