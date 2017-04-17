Ranking the Astros AL West Rivals in Order

Apr 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Charlie Morton pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports Lo and behold, I have just realized that the Astros are entering their fifth season as a member of the American League West division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Climbing Tal's Hill.