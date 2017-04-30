Photos: Oakland Athletics play Houston Astros in MLB road game
The Oakland Athletics play the Houston Astros in an MLB game at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The A's Jesse Hahn faces the Astros' Dallas Keuchel on the mound.
