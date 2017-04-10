On deck: Astros at Mariners

The Astros' 4-3 start is their best since a 5-2 opening in 2006, which did not end in a playoff appearance. With another leadoff home run, George Springer will tie Terry Puhl for second place in club history with 13, trailing Craig Biggio's 53. Sound familiar? The Mariners' bullpen blew a six-run lead in the ninth Sunday for a 10-9 loss to the Angels.

