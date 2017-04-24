On 40th birthday, Beltran feeling 'blessed'
Unlike former Cubs catcher David Ross , who earned the moniker "Grandpa Rossy" in 2016 from his teammates for being the oldest regular contributor on the club at age 39, outfielder Carlos Beltran has yet to be tagged with an affectionate nickname, even though he's the Astros' first 40-year-old player since 42-year-old Doug Brocail in 2009. "David Ross has a lot of white hair, and I don't have a lot of white hair," joked Beltran, who made his debut in 1998, eight days before current teammate Carlos Correa turned 4 years old.
