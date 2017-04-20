Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in A's...

Morton fans 12, Astros win 9-4 in A's 5th straight loss

21 hrs ago

Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury and the Astros beat Oakland 9-4 to send the Athletics to their fifth straight loss. Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the third, putting Oakland ahead 4-3 with his ninth home run this season.

