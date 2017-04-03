McHugh out at least 6 weeks with elbow injury
Astros right-hander Collin McHugh will be shut down for six weeks because of posterior impingement of his right elbow, the club announced Saturday afternoon. McHugh began the 2017 regular season on the 10-day disabled list because of tendinitis in his right shoulder.
