Lindor's 2-run blast in 7th leads Indians past Astros 4-3
Francisco Lindor hit a long two-run homer in the seventh inning to lift the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 4-3 Thursday night. Lindor's 456-foot homer off Chris Devenski landed in the visitors bullpen about 50 feet beyond the center field wall.
