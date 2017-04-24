Keuchel seeks 1st 5-0 start of '17 on MLB.TV
The Astros are off to one of the best starts in the Major Leagues, and perhaps no player has contributed more to the club's success than left-hander Dallas Keuchel . Winner of the 2015 American League Cy Young Award, Keuchel is coming off his first complete game of the season, a 117-pitch gem in a 4-2 win over the Indians.
