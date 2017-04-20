Josh Reddick steals the show as Astros beat A's, 9-4

Josh Reddick didn't catch this Ryon Healy double in the sixth inning, but he made a game-saving catch vs. Healhy in the eighth to help thwart the A's. HOUSTON Josh Reddick had a way of stealing the spotlight when he played for the A's, and he did it again Friday playing against them in a 9-4 Astros win that sent Oakland to its fifth consecutive loss.

