Joe Maddon hasn't gone 'crazy' about Hector Rondon

3 hrs ago

As pitching coach Chris Bosio was working on ways to fix Hector Rondon in the Minute Maid Park visitors' bullpen, manager Joe Maddon maintained his faith in his embattled reliever. "I'm not ready to go crazy yet," Maddon said Friday, one day after Rondon allowed four consecutive hits in a loss to the Houston Astros.

