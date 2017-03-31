Joe Maddon hasn't gone 'crazy' about Hector Rondon
As pitching coach Chris Bosio was working on ways to fix Hector Rondon in the Minute Maid Park visitors' bullpen, manager Joe Maddon maintained his faith in his embattled reliever. "I'm not ready to go crazy yet," Maddon said Friday, one day after Rondon allowed four consecutive hits in a loss to the Houston Astros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC