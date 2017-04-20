Ita s almost time for the launch of Felix 2.0
It occurs Monday at 5:10 p.m. Pacific time when the Mariners open their season by playing the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. This marks the ninth straight year that Felix Hernandez is starting for the Mariners in their season opener.
