Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Corre...

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) during the first inning of ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Shortstop Carlos Correa said on Friday he wouldn't shut the door on a potential early multiyear contract extension with the Astros "if the price is right." Correa isn't eligible to become a free agent until after the 2021 season, but his contract status became a topic of conversation this week after a comment made by his agent, Greg Genske.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC