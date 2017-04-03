Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte casts a shadow on the ground covering on the field during batting practice before the start of an MLB exhibition game at Minute Maid Park, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Houston. less Houston Astros bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte casts a shadow on the ground covering on the field during batting practice before the start of an MLB exhibition game at Minute Maid Park, Thursday, March 30, ... more Root Sports has reached an agreement with Major League Baseball for in-market streaming of Astros games to authenticated users, but the service likely will not be available until next month.

