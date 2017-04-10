Game No.9 Preview: Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
RHP Joe Musgrove vs. LHP Ariel Miranda The Astros start their second road game of the season vs the Mariners. Unfortunately for the Astros, the Mariners have suddenly found their swing.
