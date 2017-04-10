For starters, Springer goes deep

For starters, Springer goes deep

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Astros

Springer crushed the first pitch of Tuesday's game from Ariel Miranda of the Mariners at Safeco Field and sent it 416 feet over the wall in left field, according to Springer has 13 leadoff homers in his career, which ties him with Terry Puhl for the second place on the Astros' all-time list. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio has the club record with 53 career leadoff home runs, so Springer has some work to do if he wants to catch Biggio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC