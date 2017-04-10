For starters, Springer goes deep
Springer crushed the first pitch of Tuesday's game from Ariel Miranda of the Mariners at Safeco Field and sent it 416 feet over the wall in left field, according to Springer has 13 leadoff homers in his career, which ties him with Terry Puhl for the second place on the Astros' all-time list. Hall of Famer Craig Biggio has the club record with 53 career leadoff home runs, so Springer has some work to do if he wants to catch Biggio.
