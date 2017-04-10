Davis homers, but A's fall short vs. Astros
Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel continued his strong start to the season by holding the A's to one run and four hits in seven innings, and Norichika Aoki and Brian McCann each drove in a pair to send the Astros to a 7-2 win in the series opener Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum. The only blemish against Keuchel was a leadoff homer by Khris Davis in the second inning that gave Oakland the lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.
Add your comments below
Houston Astros Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day
|Nov '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart sniffers
|5
|FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Obviously Farters
|2
|McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15)
|May '15
|Bart
|1
|A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Astros Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC