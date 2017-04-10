Davis homers, but A's fall short vs. Astros

Astros lefty Dallas Keuchel continued his strong start to the season by holding the A's to one run and four hits in seven innings, and Norichika Aoki and Brian McCann each drove in a pair to send the Astros to a 7-2 win in the series opener Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum. The only blemish against Keuchel was a leadoff homer by Khris Davis in the second inning that gave Oakland the lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oakland Athletics.