Comeback Kid: Brantley drives in 3; Indians beat Astros 7-6

Michael Brantley, continuing his comeback from shoulder problems that forced him to miss most of last season, drove in three runs and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Houston Astros 7-6 on Wednesday night. Brantley, who played in only 11 games last season after having two operations on his left shoulder, had an RBI double in Cleveland's three-run first inning and added a two-run single in the fifth.

