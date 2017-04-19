Blue Jays place LHP Happ on 10-day DL...

Blue Jays place LHP Happ on 10-day DL with sore elbow

Boston Red Sox's Brian Johnson delivers against the Houston Astros during the third inning Tuesday July 21 2015 in Houston "It was nothing that I haven't done before", Happ said from the Blue Jays dugout on Tuesday as his teammates prepared to open a three-game series against the Red Sox. I tried my last pitch, a fastball, and it just grabbed on me enough.

