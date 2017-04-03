Beltran ties DiMaggio on all-time RBI list

In his 20th year in the Majors -- and his second stint with the Astros -- Carlos Beltran is climbing the all-time charts and making a late-career push for Hall-of-Fame credentials. In Friday's 5-1 loss to the Royals, Beltran tied Yankees legend Joe DiMaggio for 49th on the all-time RBI list with 1,537.

