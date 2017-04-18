Beltran homers, Astros come back to b...

Beltran homers, Astros come back to beat Rays 6-3

Carlos Beltran, playing three days before his 40th birthday, led off the second inning with his 423rd home run, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 on Friday night. Beltran homered off Alex Cobb and also singled in the fourth as the Astros won for the ninth time in 11 games.

