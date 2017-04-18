Astros tweak starting pitching rotati...

Astros tweak starting pitching rotation after rainout

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch congratulates Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel at the end of the seventh inning against Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch congratulates Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel at the end of the seventh inning against Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on Monday, April 3, 2017, Oct. 2: Angels 8, Astros 1 Astros rookie Brady Rodgers didn't make it out of the second inning as the Astros lost their season finale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Astros Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Felix, heart of order locks for Opening Day Nov '16 johnnyj 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News New York Yankees News: Andy Pettitte Paying His... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart sniffers 5
News FBI investigating St. Louis Cardinals for hacki... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Obviously Farters 2
News McCullers and 4 Astros relievers combine ona (Jun '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Can I watch the rockets at the game (May '15) May '15 Bart 1
News A quick look at some of the M's numbers in April (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 3
See all Houston Astros Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Astros Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC